Just over 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa is St Helena, it was once known as a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean but not anymore as getting there is easier than ever before.

On arrival, you will be greeted with its natural stunning beauty, including dramatic cliffs, lush vegetation, and clear blue waters.

Diving in St Helena is a popular activity for both locals and visitors alike and the diving experience is suited for both experienced and novice divers.

The Island is home to many dive sites, including shipwrecks, coral reefs, and underwater caves. The waters around St Helena are also home to a variety of marine life, including whale sharks, dolphins, and turtles.

Here are just some of the best places to dive in St Helena:

SS Papanui: This is one of the most popular dive sites in St Helena. The SS Papanui was a British ship that was wrecked in 1912. The wreck is now a popular dive site located in Jamestown harbor, in fact, you can swim to the site from the middle landing steps on the pier here you will see a variety of marine life.

The Darkdale that sang during world war 2, is a deeper but much more fascinating dive, as you can often see some amazing marine life here.

Cavalley Point: This is another popular dive site in St Helena. Cavalley Point is a large underwater cave with a variety of marine life to see.

Dockyard: The Jamestown side of the dockyard is a great place to dive for beginners. Dockyard is also a popular rocky fishing location for local fishermen and is a sheltered dive site with a variety of marine life.

Thompson’s Valley: This is a great place to dive for experienced divers. Thompson’s Valley is a deeper dive site with a variety of marine life to see

There are many other sites but if you are planning a trip to St Helena, be sure to add diving to your list of activities. With its stunning natural beauty and abundance of marine life, St Helena is a great place to explore the underwater world.

There are a few registered Dive operators in St Helena, One of the Dive operators is Dive Saint Helena which is owned by Craig and Keith Yon.

The family-run business welcomes divers from all over the world, Dive Saint Helena offers that one-stop shop for diving and sport fishing clients, Dive Saint Helena also owns the blue lantern hotel that is located in Jamestown which allows any visitor diving packages to stay and dive as a package deal on St Helena.

Recently Waterworld an exclusive tour operator who is based in Europe that leads unique diving adventures and nature trips for their clients around the world returned to St Helena again to dive with their clients.

Waterworld describes St Helena with crystal clear waters with an average of 50 to 60 meters combine with an unbelievable variety and quality.