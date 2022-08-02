All.

I saw an advert today, on St Helena.

The advert in summary said “help us to raise funds to fund two TVs for clients of the community care complex or what is known locally as the CCC.

For those who don’t know, the CCC is the complex where the elderly on St Helena are cared for when they need that extra care or when they can no longer be cared for at home.

It took a while to get my head around the advert as to why the clients of the CCC on St Helena cannot enjoy something simple in life that we take for granted every day.

Tonight, I decided to reach out to one of the organizers to try and understand the situation,

Immediately one of the organizers responded with a voice call all the way from St Helena to explain and in short two TV’s will be ordered from the UK and will be shipped to the Island via the transhipping service.

I have decided I need to work out a way to help in some way; for those who know me other than the person who pops up every now and then and also looks after St Helena Online, I am passionate about anything Island related and I want to make a difference, under normal circumstances I am a little too proud to openly ask for help, and I never seek recognition for anything I do for St Helena, On this occasion I just want to help and improve the quality of life and help the clients of the CCC.

I have a simple idea to share, however before I do I want to gauge your interest to include the over 4k members connected to this St Helena group to see if you are willing to consider helping also?

Take a little time out, don’t be alarmed, it’s only going to be a small ask by way of a small donation of choice to go directly to the clients of the CCC. (I know times are tight)

If there is enough interest then WE YES WE TOGETHER can make a difference to change someone’s life.

I would also like to add that you might not have to use this service of the CCC on St Helena but you might have a friend or relative who will have to call on this service sometime in their life.

Share your thoughts and please share this post.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Johnny Clingham.