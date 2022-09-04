The return of Saints Sports day 2022 – Questions and Answers

The biggest event held in the UK for St Helenians (Saints), the Saint’s Sports Day (After two years the return of the Saints sports day) was back with a new committee and a promise of a jammed packed bank weekend for all. An event looked forward to by Saints where they can meet with family and friends and make new friends all in one place, bringing everyone as close to their homeland as possible

The annual event which is organized by the St Helena Association takes place every August bank holiday weekend at the Abbey Rugby club in Reading Berkshire UK.

The St Helena Association is a registered UK based charity that hosts and organizes social events throughout the year to raise funds for the charity which Is the remit mainly to donate to St Helena

The charity in return helps other charities and organizations on St Helena.

At the time of writing the newly formed current committee is made up of seven active members who offer various skill sets and their time voluntarily to help organize events mainly around the Reading Berkshire area.

This year’s Saints Sports days gave families the opportunity to camp overnight from 11am on the Saturday and camping was offered in two areas, a quiet camping area and a general area or you could choose to attend the main event on the Sunday.

Camping in the general camping area

Various events were laid on for the weekend which included a club house disco on both nights, adult and kids sports, a fancy dress parade, bouncy castles, face painting and more.

The Marquee and Club House

In and around the main marquee on Sunday, there were twelve stalls with some traders selling St Helena crafts, and as always the popular St Helena food stalls which were busy including a new food stall that was selling BBQ meals.

The popular miles-apart book stall was not in attendance this year and also Saint FM’s outside broadcast which is normally a popular hit for saints to send messages back to families and friends on the Island.

Over the two days it was thought that approximately one thousand people attended the event, with a good percentage camping overnight whilst enjoying the disco in the club house.

Attendees who chose to attend the main event only on Sunday started to arrive just before lunch. Amongst the attendees there were family and friends who had traveled from all over the UK; these also included visitors from the Falklands, St Helena and as far as Florida who came especially for the meetup.

Entrance fees to attend the event on the Saturday were charged at £16.00 for adults and £4.00 for children over the age of five years. Those attending the main event on the Sunday were charged a fee of £12.00 for adults and £4.00 for children, on both days both campsites were busy with family gatherings, lots of laughter and a mixture of St Helena cuisine flavors filling the air.

The Sunday entertainment included field sports for all ages and also the ever popular tug of war, followed by a presentation, during the evening there was a disco in the club house and a silent disco in the main marquee.

After the sports day had ended St Helena Online who normally attend this annual event posted on their facebook group asking for feedback of how everyone had enjoyed the return of sports day, however it soon became apparent very quickly that some had observed new changes to this year’s event, which had raised some questions and concerns.

It was agreed that these questions and observations were collated and submitted to the association committee for commenting and would be included into this post.

Some questions asked were..

What are the biggest challenges on the day? The biggest challenge on the day was dealing with any last minute hiccups that occurred, other challenges faced were additional help needed and finding volunteers. Why was there no real presence of the committee around the field like it has been in years gone by? We’re a committee of seven at Sports Day and we have numerous responsibilities and we did allocate volunteers to patrol the fields during the weekend. Why is there no security presence? We’ve never had a real need for security at our events, but given that there have been some situations that occured this year, we will be reviewing the need for security. Loud music until early morning on the campsites? This is something that was flagged to us. We are reviewing our camping policies. A better connection is needed with St Helena and more Saints promoting Island related products and promotional material. Stalls are always difficult, we reached out to a number of different stalls that exhibited at previous events. We followed up our correspondence and yet we heard nothing from some of them. However we did have a number of Saint themed stalls likes of Alice Francis and Island Soapery to name a few. When and how do you decide when choosing Island organizations to donate funding to. The St Helena Association has an ambassador on the island who is directly in touch with charities and community organizations to determine the greatest need, as a committee we review this need and donate accordingly. How do sellers give back to the charity? What’s the pricing structure for vendors on the day? Stall holders are required to provide a fair donation for the cost of their table. This has worked well for us as some stall holders willingly donate a high percentage of their profits to the Association. Unbalanced entrance fee structuring for attendees who would like to attend for just the Sunday afternoon? This is a very fair entrance structure. For example if you were going to a restaurant for a standard meal it would still cost the same if you arrived at 9:00am or if you arrived at 5:00pm. This will not be changing.

Other questions that were raised and answered on both St Helena Online group and the St Helena Associations facebook page were.

During the day the music is “FAR TOO LOUD“. I feel this venue has done its time, and with rising costs in the UK it’s time for change. The silent disco what a disappointment

In speaking directly to the committee members from the association they welcomed the feedback and public concerns we fed in, there were also a few points emphasized from the committees perspective, which includes understanding the high cost of hosting the sports day event, the tight guidelines that they have to operate to, the services that the association has to provide from their own resources such as waste clearance, keeping the toilets clean and all and other basic amenities.

It was thought overall by most attending the Saints sports that it was an enjoyable weekend and it was great to be back after two years after not being able to attend due to COVID restrictions, some even made a special effort to thank the St Helena Association for their efforts in making this another successful event.

Meeting and Greeting the dutch Family

The best 2 days ever, the St Helena sports, my body is aching, feet sore, I’ve never danced so much, and me pulling tug of war , UNBELIEVABLE lol,seeing so many close family members, eating, drinking and just having the best time ever, I would go as far as to say, it was the best sports ever. Thank you St Helena Association’ – Rosemary Thomyou

‘Please do this [The Silent Disco] every year. This is so good. I’ve been here for 10 years and this is the best event I’ve ever been to. I will honestly say that!’ – Maia

‘A big thank you for such a well organized event! Where else could you get all that for £16 for 2 days?? Nowhere I know of’ – Jayne Senior

‘A massive thank you to everyone that worked so hard to ensure we have a great time!! Fantastic weekend!! So lovely to meet up with family and friends and it was brilliant to see how much everyone was enjoying themselves. Well worth the long drive from Aberdeen. Thank you. Very much appreciated!!’ – Carryn Jones

‘Well done and thank you for all your hard work. Had a great day and I’m already looking forward to 2023 sports day 😊’ – Yvonne Evie Parfitt